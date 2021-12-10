Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 8,177 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PTC Therapeutics worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 343,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 81,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112,452.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

PTCT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $35.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

