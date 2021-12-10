Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 82,747 Shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,316 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,747 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.66% of Benefitfocus worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 161.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,436,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 10,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $357.03 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.66.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.