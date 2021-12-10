Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,472 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.45% of Flushing Financial worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 106,407 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,793 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIC stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO John R. Buran purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

