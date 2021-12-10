Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 37.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,544 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.32% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $169,307.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,813 shares of company stock worth $488,708. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMPH opened at $21.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.77. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMPH shares. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

