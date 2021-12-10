Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 25,935 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,935 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.10% of Veracyte worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 1.5% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $39.42 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. The business had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $130,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $145,569,606. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

