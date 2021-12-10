Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,299 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 54.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,883 shares of company stock worth $3,227,693. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.