Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,340 shares of company stock valued at $16,914,846. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

Shares of DXCM opened at $560.15 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $582.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $510.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 107.10 and a beta of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

