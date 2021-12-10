Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,734 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 13.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $168.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.91 and its 200 day moving average is $158.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $113.79 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,389 shares of company stock worth $31,055,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

