Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 1,857 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,563 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $97.31 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $67.06 and a 12 month high of $97.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average of $86.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

