Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,439 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $417,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock worth $2,349,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $62.81 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.