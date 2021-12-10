Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 4,903 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

VTEB stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

