Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 18,893 iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $72.34 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $76.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70.

