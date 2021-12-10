Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,977 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $105.95 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day moving average of $106.12.

