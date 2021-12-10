Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,237,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 125,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 898,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,289,000 after acquiring an additional 39,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,693,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVO. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

NYSE NVO opened at $113.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.51. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $267.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

