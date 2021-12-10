Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Anthem by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $419.66 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $439.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $412.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

