Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. OTR Global raised Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $527.53 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.00 and a fifty-two week high of $559.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $511.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.94. The company has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

