Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 2,724 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $63.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average of $62.98.

