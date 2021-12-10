Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on U shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

U stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.37 and a beta of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.35. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 5,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $772,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 15,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,992,965 shares of company stock valued at $333,464,841 in the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

