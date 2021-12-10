Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 124,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $63.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

