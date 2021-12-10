ParkByte (PKB) Price Reaches $0.0058

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. ParkByte has a market cap of $27,676.27 and $54.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ParkByte has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 75.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

ParkByte Coin Profile

PKB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to become the de facto method of payment for the parking industry. A SHA256 coin operating on proof of work and proof of stake with a coin cap of 25 million. The idea of this coin is to lay the foundations to give car park operators the platform to integrate with cryptocurrencies with ease. They see Bitcoin as the tool that is trying to revolutionize the Financial Industry and that it shouldn't stop there. There are many other industry's worldwide that could benefit from its technology. ParkByte will be therefore specifically targeted at laying the foundations for processing parking transactions. Currently Parking can be paid via many methods but there is not yet a crypto related method. “

ParkByte Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

