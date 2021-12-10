ParkByte Tops One Day Trading Volume of $55.00 (PKB)

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 10th. Over the last seven days, ParkByte has traded 26.4% lower against the dollar. ParkByte has a total market capitalization of $28,227.80 and $55.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkByte coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParkByte is www.parkbyte.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to become the de facto method of payment for the parking industry. A SHA256 coin operating on proof of work and proof of stake with a coin cap of 25 million. The idea of this coin is to lay the foundations to give car park operators the platform to integrate with cryptocurrencies with ease. They see Bitcoin as the tool that is trying to revolutionize the Financial Industry and that it shouldn't stop there. There are many other industry's worldwide that could benefit from its technology. ParkByte will be therefore specifically targeted at laying the foundations for processing parking transactions. Currently Parking can be paid via many methods but there is not yet a crypto related method. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

