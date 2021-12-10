Parkgene (GENE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,854.00

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Parkgene coin can now be bought for about $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Parkgene has traded 2,493,044.4% higher against the US dollar. Parkgene has a total market cap of $7.54 billion and $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00039067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.28 or 0.00205463 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene (GENE) is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The official message board for Parkgene is medium.com/@parkgene

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

Parkgene Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

