Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B B H & B Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock worth $292,597,631 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,483.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,433.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,423.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

