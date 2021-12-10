PDC Energy, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.07 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope expects that the energy producer will earn $8.07 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.14 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.58 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PDCE. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Johnson Rice lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

PDCE stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.76 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,635,602 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $212,264,000 after buying an additional 415,024 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,930,752 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $134,199,000 after buying an additional 89,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,726 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,599,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,819,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $86,220,000 after buying an additional 437,502 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,514. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

