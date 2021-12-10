Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pearson (LON:PSON)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 930 ($12.33) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 56.78% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Pearson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.82) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Pearson from GBX 660 ($8.75) to GBX 585 ($7.76) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 692.50 ($9.18).

Shares of PSON stock opened at GBX 593.20 ($7.87) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 639.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 745.52. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 571 ($7.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 909 ($12.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

