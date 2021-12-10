PECULIUM (PCL) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,492.00

PECULIUM (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One PECULIUM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. PECULIUM has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and $5,492.00 worth of PECULIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PECULIUM has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00039231 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00206026 BTC.

PECULIUM Coin Profile

PECULIUM (PCL) is a coin. PECULIUM’s total supply is 2,205,023,208 coins and its circulating supply is 2,131,679,812 coins. PECULIUM’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PECULIUM is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PECULIUM’s official website is peculium.io . The official message board for PECULIUM is medium.com/@Peculium

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

PECULIUM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PECULIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PECULIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PECULIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

