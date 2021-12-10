PegNet (PEG) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $149.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00056569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,903.59 or 0.08215848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00085217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,600.78 or 1.00184881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002793 BTC.

PegNet Coin Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.