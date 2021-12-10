Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Down to $40.70

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.70, but opened at $39.68. Peloton Interactive shares last traded at $39.73, with a volume of 107,719 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.75. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $4,499,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,926 shares of company stock valued at $26,061,625. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 59.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,570,000 after acquiring an additional 433,337 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

