Pendle Trading Down 29.4% Over Last Week (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market capitalization of $23.42 million and $772,901.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00056893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,956.26 or 0.08205925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00081211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,173.01 or 0.99918547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056623 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,230,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

