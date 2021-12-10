PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stake Decreased by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,302 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 3.9% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 55,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 13.6% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $167.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,618. The stock has a market cap of $231.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.13 and its 200 day moving average is $155.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

