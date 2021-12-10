Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys 3,450 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.4% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 39,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.4% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.2% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.2% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 26,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.08 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $292.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.