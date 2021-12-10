Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.44

Shares of Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $41.44 and last traded at $40.91, with a volume of 25476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.25.

Pershing Square Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

