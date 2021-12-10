Perth Mint Gold Token Hits Market Capitalization of $1.63 Million (PMGT)

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $11,319.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Perth Mint Gold Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1,795.01 or 0.03639303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Perth Mint Gold Token Profile

Perth Mint Gold Token is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2020. Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 907 coins. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io . The Reddit community for Perth Mint Gold Token is https://reddit.com/r/pmgoldtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @pmgoldtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perth Mint Gold Token’s official message board is medium.com/pmgt

According to CryptoCompare, “PMGT allows blockchain users to conveniently trade and hold gold stored at The Perth Mint. Digitally manage users entitlements over the physical gold, convert and pick up gold bullion of users' choice or get it delivered globally. “

Buying and Selling Perth Mint Gold Token

