Peter Soparkar Acquires 25,000 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) insider Peter Soparkar bought 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ADVM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 700,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,093. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $176.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after buying an additional 4,300,592 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after buying an additional 759,632 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,483,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 125,840 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,143,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,340,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 364,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

