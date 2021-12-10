Petrofac (LON:PFC) Price Target Cut to GBX 160 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Petrofac (LON:PFC) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.25) to GBX 160 ($2.12) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a report on Friday, November 26th.

LON:PFC opened at GBX 113.10 ($1.50) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 121.48. Petrofac has a 52-week low of GBX 90.66 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 203.34 ($2.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of £587.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70.

In related news, insider Francesca Di Carlo purchased 2,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.41) per share, with a total value of £5,006.82 ($6,639.46).

Petrofac Limited, an energy company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Engineering & Production Services (EPS); and Integrated Energy Services (IES). The E&C segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

