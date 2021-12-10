PGGM Investments Acquires 18,255 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,255 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned 0.10% of IDEX worth $16,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in IDEX by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after acquiring an additional 778,626 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in IDEX by 9,502.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after acquiring an additional 688,082 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,067,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in IDEX by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,969,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,333,000 after acquiring an additional 208,643 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in IDEX by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,534,000 after acquiring an additional 130,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.40.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total value of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IEX opened at $235.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.86 and a 200 day moving average of $222.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $185.23 and a 1-year high of $238.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

