PGGM Investments Acquires 53,545 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,545 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.13% of Hasbro worth $15,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Hasbro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Hasbro by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

In other news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Courtney sold 9,186 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,304. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $100.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.92. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 83.44%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

