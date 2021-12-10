PGGM Investments Acquires 55,435 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,435 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $26,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 18.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $201,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.40.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $353.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $343.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.77. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 134.22 and a beta of 0.29. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.21%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

