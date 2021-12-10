PGGM Investments Cuts Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 715,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144,181 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.29% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $26,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JEF opened at $38.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.87 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.40.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

