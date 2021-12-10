PGGM Investments Decreases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

PGGM Investments lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 65.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 176,686 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.42.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $1,091,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,176 shares of company stock valued at $37,420,069 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $179.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.80 and a 1-year high of $190.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

