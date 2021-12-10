PGGM Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cintas were worth $16,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 325.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS stock opened at $449.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $427.25 and a 200-day moving average of $397.66. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $452.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.70.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

