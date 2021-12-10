PGGM Investments Has $16.91 Million Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,890 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 195,680 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.09% of Seagate Technology worth $16,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $236,652.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,118 shares in the company, valued at $932,355.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,166,577 shares of company stock worth $122,397,049. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $102.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.58. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $116.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

