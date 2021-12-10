PGGM Investments Has $18.07 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in MSCI were worth $18,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,942,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 53,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,325,000 after purchasing an additional 61,250 shares in the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSCI opened at $619.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.14 and a beta of 0.98. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $679.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $633.82 and its 200-day moving average is $595.30.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $694.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $648.57.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $5,171,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

