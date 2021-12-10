PGGM Investments Has $18.16 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

PGGM Investments decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,707 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.13% of Leidos worth $18,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Leidos by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $88.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average of $98.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.45 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

