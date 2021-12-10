PGGM Investments Has $19.52 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,457 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK opened at $267.67 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,919 shares of company stock worth $1,263,617. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.