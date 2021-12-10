PGGM Investments Has $23.96 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 66,842 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.14% of Genuine Parts worth $23,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.70. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $93.62 and a 52-week high of $139.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

