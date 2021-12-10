PGGM Investments Has $24.38 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.19% of Whirlpool worth $24,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WHR opened at $226.04 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.70 and a 200-day moving average of $219.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

