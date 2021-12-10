PGGM Investments Has $27.86 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 78,905 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.08% of PPG Industries worth $27,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $164.05 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

