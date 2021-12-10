PGGM Investments Increases Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 7,463.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,271 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $14,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.0% during the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 29,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 22,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.78.

NYSE BDX opened at $245.11 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $267.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.94.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

