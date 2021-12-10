PGGM Investments Increases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.13% of Iron Mountain worth $16,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,052,000 after buying an additional 258,708 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after buying an additional 841,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,359,000 after buying an additional 67,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,409,000 after buying an additional 54,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,545,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of IRM stock opened at $47.28 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.